Cadillac High School presents: Rock of Ages

CADILLAC — Get ready to perm that hair, smear on some black eyeliner and break out your best leather boots, because Cadillac High School is bringing “Rock of Ages” to the stage.
The show will run Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m., plus a Sunday matinée at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase in advance at Horizon Books starting Saturday, Nov. 19, but can also be purchased at the door for the student price of $5, or $10 for non-students.
“Rock of Ages” Co-director Melissa Kendell said the show is a rock-and-roll love story about a small town girl who meets a big city boy. It features more than 20 classic hairband rock songs from the 1980s. As a member of Generation X herself, the music brings back a lot of memories for Kendell, but she’s sure this show has something for everyone.
“We wanted a big, fun, high-energy musical that everyone could relate to in some way,” she said. “Whether it be the coming-of-age love story, the search for independence, or the great ‘80s music.”
Cadillac High School senior and “Rock of Ages” cast member Jazmin Devereaux is playing the role of the show’s antagonist Franz. Franz and his mother spend the entirety of the show trying to rid the city of rock-and-roll.
Devereaux said she’s very theatrical and has always liked to participate in musical productions, but she had yet to play any villainous characters, which is why she was drawn to Franz.
“I was like, this is a super interesting character,” she said. “I felt I could bring a lot of life to it.”
Much of Devereaux’s stage experience comes from her time spent as a Cadillac Footliters troupe member. She said participating in her high school’s musical is a bit different, because she’s used to a cast of all ages, but it’s exciting to perform for her peers.
Cadillac High School senior Liam Chilcote plays a wannabe rock star, but full-time bar janitor named Drew. In previous productions, Chilcote could be found in the pit playing saxophone, but he said it was finally time to come out of his shell and do some singing.
“I joined honors choir and then decided I would try out for this,” he said. “And I got lucky enough to be the lead.”
While this isn’t Chilcote’s first time on stage — he’s performed in five plays — it’s still an exciting but nerve-wracking experience to be a part of “Rock of Ages.” With more than 20 classic rock tunes to learn, the process has been challenging, but when it’s time for opening night, he said it’s going to be a blast, for the cast and the audience.
Kendell said her cast members have put a lot of hard work into preparing for the show. Even after a full day of school, they show up ready and eager to perform; although, she said it helps that they feed them first.
A full rehearsal usually involves working on vocals, choreography, stage blocking and reciting lines. But it’s all worth it in the end.
“Cumulatively, there are thousands of hours that go into every production, between the directors, musical and assistant director, stage managers, choreographers, costumers, props master, tech, parent volunteers and the cast,” she said. “The preparation for a successful musical is epic.”
Like Kendell, Devereaux said “Rock of Ages” will spark some major nostalgia for those who grew up listening to bands like Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi and Foreigner, but she encourages anyone to come check it out.
“It’s a super fun, energetic show,” she said. “And I think that anybody who watches it can really get into it.”
Not only is “Rock of Ages” an entertaining blast from the past, Chilcote said it’s also a peak into what high school drama programs are really made of.
“This is run by a couple adult directors,” he said. “But other than that, it’s all students, which is great.”
