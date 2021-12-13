Cadillac High School student could face charge for written threat against school

CADILLAC — A 14-year-old Cadillac High School could face a criminal offense related to a written threat he left in a school bathroom Monday.
At around 5 p.m. Monday, an alert was sent via phone, email and text about a threat found in a high school bathroom. In the emailed message from CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown, it stated a high school student reported to the administration he found a threatening note in the bathroom.
Local law enforcement and school administration were able to identify and secure an admission of guilt from a student. The 14-year-old student was removed from the high school and is expected to be charged for making the threat, according to Brown’s message.
“He wrote a note threatening violence at Cadillac High School. The note was found late morning in a bathroom at the high school,” Brown said. “We immediately contacted law enforcement and an investigation was coordinated. We followed law enforcement’s protocols for investigation and used video surveillance to identify a student of interest.”
Brown said Monday evening that she was pleased to see a student who reported finding the note immediately. She was glad that the video the liaison officer created to help students understand what to do if they find something or see suspicious behavior.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Monday he didn’t have the police report, but he anticipated he would have it by Tuesday morning. If the report has everything that is needed and what he was briefed on Monday, Wiggins said a charge against the 14-year-old would be authorized.
“Initially, the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and it will be investigated whether he should be charged as an adult,” Wiggins said.
On Dec. 3, the district announced to parents that it received a call from Cadillac Police a little before 7 a.m. that there was an online threat made against the high school. The district closed all schools “out of an abundance of caution.”
Shortly after noon on Dec. 3, the district announced law enforcement confirmed there was no credible threat to the district.
Law enforcement determined the Dec. 3 threat to be a 3-year-old copycat post from out-of-state that was reposted by a student on Snapchat. Wiggins said when it comes to the Dec. 3 threat, he has yet to receive a report. He said the delay is due to law enforcement having to wait for things related to social media.
“It involves social media and analyzing digital data, which takes longer,” Wiggins said.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said in light of recent events he would encourage parents and guardians of students in the community to have a conversation. He also said the serious, disruptive and resource drain on our community, schools and law enforcement agencies is great when threats of violence are made.
“The entire law enforcement community works together to investigate these matters and will seek full felony prosecution on these matters,” Ottjepka said. “Any and all threats to students and staff at schools will not be tolerated. Updates to charges coming from incidents stemming in Cadillac will be announced in the near future.”
Wiggins previously said there is a false report or threat of terrorism offense that people who make these types of threats, which is a 20-year felony. He said it includes a real threat that is communicated or a false threat that is communicated.
Of course, when dealing with a juvenile, the penalty is not the same as when it is an adult. Wiggins also previously said there can be potential assault charges that could be filed against someone depending on what the content of the message was.
