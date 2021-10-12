Cadillac High School to again host College Night

CADILLAC — Students with post-high school educational goals should plan on attending an event Wednesday in Cadillac.
For years, Cadillac High School has hosted College Night, where students and families from around the area have had the opportunity to interact, ask questions and talk with the people who ultimately could decide if they are accepted to the college of their choice. Like many things last year, the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Cadillac High School Counselor Meagan Hobart said the event is making its welcomed return from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school’s Auxiliary Gym, 400 Linden St. As in years past, the event is for junior and senior students from around the area and their parents/guardians.
Roughly 40 college and military representatives will be available to meet with students and parents throughout the evening.
“We (Cadillac High School counselors) have students who aren’t able to get to a college for a visit. We have so many Michigan schools here in one place for kids to access them,” Hobart said.
She said during the last year many of the colleges and universities were shut down so high schoolers didn’t have the opportunity to make campus visits last year. With that in mind, Hobart said College Night is an even greater tool this year for seniors looking to submit applications.
Schools scheduled to be at Wednesday’s event include Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State and most of the private schools. Local colleges and community colleges such as Baker College, Northwestern Michigan College, Mid-Michigan Community College and Kirtland College will be there as well as the branches of the military.
“We (Cadillac High School counselors) gave a deadline of applying by Halloween. It’s not a hard deadline but a good guide,” she said. “Now also is a good time for juniors to explore and see which schools they are interested in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.