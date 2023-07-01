CADILLAC — Cadillac High School will have a closed campus starting in July and through the rest of the month.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said power to the old high school building will be cut to allow crews to do construction-related work, including electrical wiring. Crews will have generator power to complete the work, which will also include fire suppression, cabling and HVAC.
The goal is to have this work completed while students are not in school, Brown said. If anyone needs assistance or information about the high school they are asked to contact CAPS Central Office by calling 231-876-5000.
