CADILLAC — Cadillac High School has a storied history with honoring servicemen and women every Veterans Day, but the school and its students also take time to recognize them during Friday's Cadillac girls basketball.
On Friday, the school will be honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces as part of its annual Salute to Service. The event will occur at 7 p.m. Friday before the Vikings' upcoming home game against Gaylord.
The event's purpose is to say "thank you" to those have fought and continue to fight for our freedoms. A similar event was scheduled earlier this school year as part of the football season. During the brief ceremony this past fall, veterans were allowed to go out on the track surrounding the football field during the National Anthem.
Proceeds from the game will go to benefit the Cadillac Veteran's Park and Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans.
