CADILLAC — There is a table at Lakeside Charlie's in Cadillac West that will always have a reservation.
The missing man table is reserved for those who haven't returned from war, in honor of POWs and MIAs.
Cadillac Area Honor Guard members Steve Birdwell, Tony Rubio and Mike Smith gathered at Lakeside Charlie's Wednesday — Veterans Day — to thank restaurant co-owner Kevin Hall for having the table and present him with a plaque of appreciation.
Birdwell said he's seen missing man tables at a lot of veterans clubs but this is the first one he's seen at a private business.
"There will always be a plate setting for them," said Birdwell in regard to those who haven't returned from war.
The table had been set up at another restaurant in Cadillac for many years but about a year and a half ago, Cadillac-area resident Jack Thompson asked Hall if he would be interested in having the table after the previous owner was forced to remove it.
Hall agreed, and placed the table in the restaurant's banquet hall, where there was an empty nook that had been used as a phone booth in the past.
It was the least he could do, Hall said, considering the service and sacrifice made by those for whom the table is dedicated.
A sign near the table describes its purpose and its symbolism:
"This Table set for one is small — Symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his oppressors ... The Tablecloth is white — Symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country's call to arms ... The single Red Rose displayed in a vase reminds us of the families and loved ones of our comrades-in-arms who keep the faith awaiting their return ... The Red Ribbon tied so prominently on the vase is reminiscent of the red ribbon worn upon the lapel and breasts of thousands who bear witness to their unyielding determination to demand a proper accounting of our missing ... The Candle, the candle is lit — Symbolizing the upward reach of their unconquerable spirit ... A Slice of Lemon is on the bread plate to remind us of their bitter fate ... There is Salt upon the bread plate — Symbolic of the families' tears as they wait ... The Glass is inverted — They cannot toast with us this night ... The Chair — The chair is empty. They are not here ... All of you who served with them and called them comrades, who depended upon their might and aid, and relied upon them, for surely, they have not forsaken you ... Remember! — Until the day they come home ... Remember!"
