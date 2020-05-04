CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital remains a top performer in hospital safety, according to a twice-yearly grade issued by a watchdog group.
The Leapfrog Group has given Cadillac Hospital an “A‘ for hospital safety twice a year for five consecutive years.
The hospital works hard for that grade and leaders take it seriously, according to Joanna Benchley, regional quality director for Munson Healthcare’s south region hospitals.
“It’s a goal that we have as a focus. Leapfrog safety grades are really becoming the gold standard measure of patient safety,‘ Benchley said.
The safety grade uses up to 20 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and other supplemental data sources.
It’s not just about the grade.
“We really use this survey to continuously improve,‘ Benchley said. “These are best practices.‘
“We’re fortunate to live in a community that is incredibly supportive of our hospital and health care team,‘ says Tonya Smith, President, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. “We are truly honored to be consistently recognized at a national level.‘
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,‘ said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a news release. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.‘
