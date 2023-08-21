Last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that just 483 U.S. hospitals across the country had achieved one of the highest rankings a hospital can earn: An Overall Hospital Quality rating of 5 Stars. Less than 8 percent of hospitals nationwide receive this ranking, and you’ll probably recognize some of the names on that list: the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
Another of those hospitals is right here in your backyard: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
On top of that, Cadillac Hospital also earned a CMS 5-star rating specifically for Physician Communication, and industry publication Beckers Hospital News just named us one of the 153 Great Community Hospitals. For an industry that’s scrutinized as closely as health care, I can assure you: This is a big deal for us.
As the community president of Cadillac Hospital, I’m extremely proud for our facility to have earned these honors, but I don’t want it to seem like I’m writing to you just to take a victory lap. Okay, yes, I am here to celebrate this occasion, but not just for me — for everyone in this community. I’m here to tell you how proud I am to walk the halls of Cadillac Hospital every day, and to publicly acknowledge my appreciation to every employee who participated in earning this accolade, especially every single front-line worker on every single shift.
To all of our healthcare providers in the Cadillac region, I say this: I hope you feel the same sense of pride that I do, and if you see me shouting Cadillac Hospital’s name from the rooftops, I hope you feel like you want to join me. I hope you feel like the heroes that you are.
This ranking also represents a testament to the culture of care we’ve been able to set in stone despite the hardships of the past three years. We don’t gear up once a year for a survey, or for a single visit from the associates who assign the rankings. My old little league coach had a saying: You play how you practice and you practice how you play. We practice hard day in and day out, because we know when it comes time to deliver quality care, we can do it.
We participate and excel in many quality and safety initiatives, including the Michigan Surgical Quality Collaborative to advance best practices thanks to collaborations throughout the state. Our Family Birth Center maintains a Platinum designation from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation for Maternal Health. Earlier this year we were named one of the Top 20 Rural Hospitals by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for the third time.
A lot has changed in the world of healthcare over the past three years or so. A lot of people have changed how they feel about doctors and hospitals. We can acknowledge that, even if we can’t control it. What hasn’t changed is our identity of being a quality hospital and providing quality care to the community around us.
To everyone who comes through the doors of Munson Cadillac hospital as someone in need of care, I hope you know that everyone around you wearing a Munson Healthcare name badge has your back. Even beyond the four walls of the hospital, all of our clinics and offices that provide your routine preventative care, specialty care or pre-surgical and post-surgical care all contribute to this distinction.
This is your hospital, Cadillac. We’re proud to serve you, and we thank you for the opportunity to deliver this level of quality care.
Peter Marinoff is the Community President of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.