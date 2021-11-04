Two new Michigan State Police Post commanders were introduced in both Cadillac and Houghton Lake and both are familiar faces.
The Michigan State Police announced the assignment of First Lt. Travis House to the Cadillac Post to fill the post commander position recently vacated by Inspector Frank Keck. The MSP also announced the assignment of First Lt. Scott McManus to the Houghton Lake Post to fill the post commander position recently vacated by House.
As the post commander in Cadillac, House will be responsible for the operation of the Cadillac Post and the Traverse City Detachment and will manage the delivery of Michigan State Police services to the people of Wexford, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. Likewise, McManus will be responsible for the operation of the Houghton Lake Post and the Kalkaska Detachment and will manage the delivery of Michigan State Police services to the people of Roscommon, Missaukee, Crawford and Kalkaska counties.
House enlisted with the department in 1998 and graduated as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School. In his 23-year career, House has previously served at the former Reed City Post, the Cadillac Post, the Seventh District Headquarters, and the Houghton Lake Post and has held the ranks of trooper, sergeant, detective sergeant, specialist lieutenant, and first lieutenant. Before his assignment to the Cadillac Post, F/Lt. House was the post commander at the Houghton Lake Post.
House was born and raised in Wexford County, graduated from Mesick High School, and holds an associate degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.
“I’m honored and humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve northern Michigan alongside the dedicated men and women who work at the Cadillac Post,” House said. “It will be our mission to continue delivering top-shelf public law-enforcement through our commitment to service and collaboration with the many other dedicated law enforcement and public service agencies in the area.”
McManus enlisted with the department in 2004 and graduated as a member of the 120th Trooper Recruit School. In his 17-year career, McManus has previously served at the Cadillac Post, Houghton Lake Post, Mackinac Island summer detail, member of the Executive Protection Section under a previous Governor, and the Seventh District Headquarters, and has held the ranks of trooper, detective trooper, and sergeant. Before his assignment to the Houghton Lake Post, McManus was the detail commander for the Executive Protection Section.
Before joining the Michigan State Police, McManus was a road deputy for the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office and a patrolman for the Traverse City Police Department. McManus graduated from Evart High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from Spring Arbor University.
“I’m excited to be back in Northern Michigan serving alongside those assigned to the Houghton Lake Post partnering with local law enforcement, and public service agencies along with members of our community,” McManus said. “It will be our mission to continue delivering high-quality public law-enforcement services through our commitment to service and collaboration with these entities.”
Both House and McManus started in their new positions on Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.