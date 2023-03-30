CADILLAC — A Cadillac man and his pet pudelpointer are recovering after being seriously injured in a house fire over the weekend.
Michael Benefiel, 24, and his dog both suffered severe burns in the fire, which occurred at Benefiel’s Wright Street home Saturday morning.
Dennis Smith, partner of Benefiel’s uncle, said about 70% of Michael’s body was burned in the fire. Whitney suffered third-degree burns and all her fur was burned off.
“Mickey (Benefiel) had wounds redressed yesterday in (a) three-hour session,” Smith told the Cadillac News on Wednesday. “He developed burns in his throat. They did not take him off the ventilator as we expected today. I think he is out of the woods, so to speak, but I wish he was awake. They have kept him sedated, like induced coma, due to pain.
“Whitney had a bad day yesterday,” Smith added. “They let her rest yesterday and are considering redressing her wounds today.”
While Benefiel’s medical insurance is covering his treatment, Smith said so far they’ve spent around $15,000 treating Whitney.
To raise money for Whitney’s treatment, in addition to other expenses related to the fire, the family has set up a Gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/qt3nh-medical-treatment
As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had collected a little over $1,500.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, Benefiel was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. He was able to get out of the home before fire departments arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and also found Benefiel outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Mobile Medical Response.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, minimizing smoke and fire damage to the home.
At some point during the incident, Whitney ran away from the home.
When Smith learned what happened, he posted a message on Facebook seeking the public’s help in finding Whitney. He also started looking around the neighborhood himself.
Four people reached out to Smith after he posted the message.
“The community really came out to help,” Smith said. “I’m just so happy they did. ... Thanks to all that are out in the snowstorm helping us look for her.”
After six hours of searching, Smith spotted Whitney in the middle of Wright Street. He said the dog was injured and scared, and when he brought her into his car, she collapsed into the back seat in exhaustion.
The Cadillac Fire Department has not issued any information on the potential cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.
