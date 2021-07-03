CADILLAC — When the temperatures start to heat up, people start looking for things to cool them down: a dip in the pool, an icy cold beverage ... and of course, ice cream — in all flavors and styles of presentation imaginable.
At Cone Lickers in Cadillac West, owner Sebastian Stange said they're heading into what will probably be their busiest weekend of the year — 4th of July weekend.
"We're expecting a lot more customers and we'll have extra staff here to help out," Stange said. "A lot of campers (at Mitchell State Park and other area campgrounds) make one last stop here before they head home."
Stange, 20, opened Cone Lickers last year at the former location of the Cadillac Ice Cream Co., which was a popular destination for ice cream lovers in recent years. Stange, whose parents own the strip mall, said he was immediately interested in opening his own ice cream parlor at the site when he found out that Cadillac Ice Cream Co. would be closing.
As a sign inside the store indicates, the name "Cone Lickers," is in playful recognition of all the visitors to the area who "have a tendency to cross streets without looking both ways; as well as stopping in the middle of crossing the street to take pictures or marvel at the beautiful scenery or Cadillac. When driving through Cadillac, MI, during the summer, be mindful of the wandering conelickers."
When the COVID-19 lockdown occurred last year, Stange said he devoted his newfound free time to completing renovations on the new store (new paint, equipment and layout scheme). By the time summer arrived, they were ready to open their doors.
"Last summer, we had a great reception," Stange said. "But this year (they opened in May), we surpassed our busiest day last summer within the first month of being open."
Stange credits conducive weather conditions, word of mouth about the store service and product quality, and increased comfort among people to get out and about to the success they've seen so far this year.
Typically, Stange said there are three peak periods in the ice cream retail industry — Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. After that, conditions get colder and people stop buying as much ice cream, which is why many ice cream parlors are only open in the summer.
Another factor that plays into that decision is their employee base, which is comprised primarily of seasonal workers who are still in high school or are home from college.
Since last year was so good, Stange said he's very excited about what this year will bring, considering this will essentially be the first "normal" year of business for them.
Stange said they'll be closing sometime around October but precisely when will depend on how quickly it turns cold.
To check out all the items available at Cone Lickers, go to conelickerscadillac.com.
