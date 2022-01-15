CADILLAC — Unlike those wimpy deciduous trees that shriveled up under the icy gaze of Old Man Winter months ago, the hardy Cadillac Ice Tree has only been getting stronger week after frigid week.
City crews set up the ice tree infrastructure in mid-December but didn’t have adequate cold temperatures to build up ice until the last couple of weeks.
Once again this year, crews set up the ice tree adjacent to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. At this location, the tree is visible from the other side of the lake.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said every year they learn something new about making the ice tree.
“We’re getting better ... getting better,” Dietlin said.
Last year was first time they set the tree up next to the library; the tree had been built at the Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark on Chestnut Street since 2015 but a couple of years ago, it toppled over as a result of heavy, uneven ice buildup and gusty winds.
To create the tree, workers hoist water nozzles high above the ground on a pole and when temperatures are cold enough, they turn on the water, which sprinkles down through a wire wrapping around the pole and freezes to form the rough shape of a tree.
Dietlin said the new location is easier to access than the skatepark, which required people to park in a lot across the street and walk.
“People didn’t stop to look at it,” Dietlin said. “(At the new location), I saw a lot of people viewing it last year.”
Another benefit of the new location is that it’s farther from the road than the skatepark, making it less likely to cause ice buildup on the sidewalk or street from wayward mist.
To make the tree more sturdy and able to withstand ice buildup and strong winds, Dietlin said they added several anchor lines this year. Last year, the ice grew so thick and heavy that it bent the pipe they were using as a frame.
“It’s tons and tons of ice,” Dietlin said. “But I think it’s better this year.”
The first couple of years building the tree were a learning experience for Dietlin, who figured out that it isn’t a good idea to use a real tree as the foundation for the ice tree; the year he did that, it snapped in two and the tree turned into an amorphous blob of ice.
Dietlin said he originally got the idea of building the tree from Gaylord and Alpena, which both create similar ice trees during the winter.
