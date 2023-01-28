CADILLAC — Temperatures through much of winter have been hovering around the freezing mark or even higher — hardly the conditions necessary to build a decent ice tree.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said that changed at the beginning of this week, and with temperatures forecast to remain quite cold the next couple of weeks, city staff recently turned on the sprinklers to make ice.
Dietlin said it generally takes around two to three weeks for enough ice to form on the structure to make the shape of a tree.
“We’ve had a late start because of the weather, but I think people will love to see it,” Dietlin said.
To create the tree, workers hoist water nozzles high above the ground on a pole and when temperatures are cold enough, they turn on the water, which sprinkles down around the pole and support wires, eventually freezing to form the rough shape of a tree. They also set up sprinklers on the sides of the tree to flesh out the base.
Once again this year, crews set up the ice tree adjacent to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library; the tree had previously been built at the Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark on Chestnut Street but a couple of years ago, it toppled over as a result of heavy, uneven ice buildup and gusty winds.
The new location has been a lot better than the old, Dietlin said, because people can now view it much more easily than before by pulling their vehicles directly into the parking lot next to it; when it was at the skatepark, they had to park across the street and walk over to see it.
Another benefit of the new location is that it’s farther from the road than the skatepark, making it less likely to cause ice buildup on the sidewalk or street from wayward mist.
One downside of the new location, however, is its proximity to a city lift station. If the tree were to topple over, the concern is it might damage the lift station, which is why Dietlin said they’ve been considering moving it farther away from the building or eventually relocating it to a different site entirely.
Dietlin said while every year they learn something new about making the ice tree, they’re now pretty experienced with the process, given that this will be the seventh year they’ve built it.
The first couple of years building the tree were a learning experience for Dietlin and staff members, who figured out that it isn’t a good idea to use a real tree as the foundation for the ice tree; the year he did that, it snapped in two and the tree turned into an amorphous blob of ice.
Dietlin said he originally got the idea of building the tree from Gaylord and Alpena, which both create similar ice trees during the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.