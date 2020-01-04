CADILLAC - Mia Kendell's interest in acting led her to a summer camp session at Interlochen during the summer before her sophomore year of high school.
Once there she was hooked. She returned to the Interlochen Arts Academy that fall as a theater major.
Now a senior, Kendell's talent is in the national spotlight. She was recently selected as a 2020 National YoungArts Foundation Finalist in Theatre. The foundation finalists are considered the "most accomplished young artists" in the nation.
"I applied at the beginning of the year not really expecting anything," Kendell said. When she got the call that she was a finalist, she thought it was a prank.
"I didn't believe it," she said. "I was thrilled. This was a big deal."
Starting Jan. 5, Kendell will attend the National YoungArts Week in Miami, Florida, where finalists from around the country will gather for an intensive program featuring master classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their field. On Jan. 7, Kendell will share her work with the public at the New World Theatre.
"By being at Interlochen these last years, I was able to articulate why I want to go into acting," she said. "My acting teacher helped me with my first acting breakthrough, something important to me that I will always remember."
"Mia is a good actor, she can do it," said Laura Mittelstaedt, an IAA instructor of theater arts. "She is at a level for a young actor that I think can be rare ... and this is apparent in her work. I cast her in the production of 'Violet' (as the lead junior year). I think that was an important learning process for her. She was a pleasure to work with."
"What's been amazing to me as a mom is getting to watch one of your kids live their passion at such a young age," said Melissa Kendell. "I think being at Interlochen has fueled her passion and has given her opportunities plus the confidence, tools and support to make that possible."
As a finalist, Kendell receives a cash prize and opportunities for creative and professional development throughout her career. She is also eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors by the President of the United States. YoungArts is the sole nominating agency. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars then selects 20 from the 60 nominations.
To learn more visit: youngarts.org/yaw.
