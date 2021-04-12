Cadillac is a Tree City once again

CADILLAC — Tree-lined streets cool sidewalks and clean the air.
So notes Kevin Sayers, urban and community forestry specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as the department, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, announced which Michigan communities earned Tree City USA designations.
Cadillac was one of the 124 communities in Michigan to earn the award.
“This will be 38 years in a row,‘ said Mike Coy, Cadillac’s zoning administrator who handles a city program that gives away trees. The program is “a maybe‘ this year, Coy said, due a funding issue.
“Last year one of the tree grant funding sources we’ve been successful with did not offer a program for us to apply through,‘ Coy said in an email.
Coy said he expected to know more later this month.
With 38 years as a Tree City USA, Cadillac is among the communities in Michigan that have had the designation for the longest time. The oldest are Royal Oak and Adrian, which have been on the list for 44 years. Madison Heights and Orion Charter Township are new this year.
“Michigan ranks eighth nationally in the number of communities with Tree City designations,‘ Sayers said. “Trees are a very important part of the landscape in our cities, towns and villages. They add beauty to college campus and hospital settings, making them more inviting, while also helping to cool sidewalks and clean the air. Properly maintained trees in the spaces around power lines helps improve safety and service, too.‘
To be a Tree City, communities have to meet four standards: a city department or tree board, a public tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and a proclamation about and celebration of Arbor Day, which takes place April 30 this year, the DNR news release states.
