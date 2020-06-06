CADILLAC — A sign of the front door of the Cadillac J.C. Penney Co. store said "Temporarily Closed," but news released Thursday by the company holds a different future for the iconic retailer.
On Thursday, J.C. Penney Co. announced it had taken the first step in implementing its store optimization strategy, which included the closure of 154 stores including three in Michigan. Those stores included storefronts in Alpena, Cadillac, and Petoskey. The decision was made after the retailer evaluated its retail footprint, careful analysis of store performance, and future strategic fit for the company, according to a press release.
Following entry of an order at the June 11 hearing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Corpus Christi, Texas, store closing sales will begin at 154 locations. The company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks, according to the press release.
As the company remains focused on its plan and driving sustainable, profitable growth, it intends to reduce its store footprint and focus resources on its strongest stores and online at jcp.com. Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,‘ J.C. Penney Co. Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau said. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.‘
Even with the closures, Soltau said J.C. Penney Co. will remain one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers. As of June 4, she also said nearly 500 stores had reopened as restrictions related to COVID-19 has started to ease across the country.
As previously announced on May 15, J.C. Penney Co, entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders holding approximately 70% of its first lien debt to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position. To implement the financial restructuring plan, the company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.