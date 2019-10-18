Cadillac Junction planning commission gets last two members

CADILLAC — The board that will oversee the development of Cadillac Junction has its last two members.
Monday night, the Clam Lake Township Board appointed David Stoutenburg and Bill Benson to the City of Cadillac / Clam Lake Township Joint Planning Commission. The commission’s formation was a condition of the settlement between the city and township following a protracted legal battle regarding the Cadillac Junction property owned by TeriDee LLC.
Cadillac’s share of the board is much bigger than the township’s; the city has five seats while the township has just the two.
The city and township took a similar approach in selecting board members; while the city collected applications and held public interviews for its five slots and the township did not, ultimately most of the people appointed were known entities.
On Oct. 7, the city chose Jerry Adams, Joseph Baumann, David Bunce, Ryan Schultz and Steven Gregory to serve on the joint planning commission; Adams previously worked as Cadillac’s community development director while Baumann, Bunce and Schultz are already on the city’s existing planning commission.
Similarly, Clam Lake Township appointed one of its trustees, Bill Benson, to the board, while the second Clam Lake Township seat went to David Stoutenburg, who is already chair of the township’s own planning commission.
Benson will serve a three-year term while Stoutenburg will serve a one-year term.
