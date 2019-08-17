CADILLAC — A grant was recently received by Boon Sports Management that will support the replacement of the Wexford County Civic Arena's ice arena dehumidifier.
The $7,500 grant from the Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Fund which is a field of interest fund held by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee recommend grant awards, for organizations who serve youth in the Cadillac area through the CACF’s Board of Trustees. These grant awards are determined through a competitive application and review process.
With the support of many donors, the CACF has been able to invest more than $5.6 million in grants and scholarships back into the Cadillac area. For donors, the CACF serves as a philanthropic advisor. For the community, the CACF serves as a convener, a grantmaker, and a civic leader. For more information, log onto www.cadillacfoundation.org.
