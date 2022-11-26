CADILLAC — Hot chocolate was flowing. Carols were sung. Santa came to town.
On Friday, Cadillac kicked off the holiday season and put it in full swing with the annual Christmas in the Park event. As in past years, carols were sung, the Salvation Army provided hot chocolate and, of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made their annual appearance.
While chilly, the weather also cooperated as people huddled together to enjoy the festivities and fellowship. Many children could be seen with smiles, running around and dancing as happy parents and grandparents took pictures with their phones.
A few years ago, First Baptist Church took over the event when it was clear the event needed an organization to run it when it was determined funding was not available. After a day of shopping or work, many people in Cadillac gathered in Cadillac Commons to sing carols, drink hot chocolate and see the North Pole’s favorite couple — Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
On Monday, the city’s roughly 40-foot-tall concolor fir Christmas tree was installed. The tree resides in Cadillac Commons and will stay for the entire holiday season. That tree also was lit, as were the other lights in Cadillac City Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.