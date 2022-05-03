CADILLAC — Thursday a focus will be put on prayer in Cadillac, Lake City and across the country.
The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association once again will hold an event associated with the National Day of Prayer Thursday and this year the focus will be put on Ukraine.
The event program will include Nailya Cederstrom, a community member from Ukraine, playing the Ukrainian National Anthem on the piano accompanied by two violinists and two vocalists and singing a song entitled “This Is My Song”. There will also be a time for prayer with multiple pastors from local Cadillac churches leading out before reconvening for music to cap off the evening.
Zion Lutheran Church Rev. Scott Torkko said the idea to focus on Ukraine started last month in a conversation at Cadillac Area Ministerial Association meeting. As they talked, Torkko said the events occurring in Ukraine and the National Day of Prayer came up. The group decided it was appropriate to pray for Ukraine and our nation.
“Other people have hopes and dreams for their own country and we want to remember there are other countries to pray for. There is no better country right now than Ukraine,” he said. “As people of faith, we always are thinking of our neighbors as well as ourselves.”
At the Missaukee County courthouse, the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is sponsoring an observance of the National Day of Prayer. The event will take place on the front lawn of the courthouse, starting at noon.
Area pastors are invited to participate and lead sections of prayer.
On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed into law and established the annual National Day of Prayer. Public Law 82-324 declared that the National Day of Prayer would be held on “a suitable day each year rather than Sunday.”
In 1988, the United States Senate and House of Representatives amended the 1952 law by passing Public Law 100-307 to “provide for setting aside the first Thursday in May as the date on which the National Day of Prayer is celebrated.” The Act was signed by President Ronald Reagan.
The Cadillac community is invited to join in the event at 7 p.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
