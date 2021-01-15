CADILLAC — One of Cadillac's most recognizable and iconic downtown restaurants is now under new ownership.
Hermann's European Cafe and Restaurant, which was opened more than 36 years ago by the eponymous Chef Hermann Suhs, was sold this week to business partners Mike Blackmer and John Kulhavi, who also own the Lake Cadillac Resort in Cadillac West.
As part of the sale, Blackmer and Kulhavi now have ownership of the restaurant and three other adjoining businesses — Opa's Butcher Shop and Wine Shop, Table 212 Wine Bar, and Hermann's Hotel.
"I'm always interested in looking at businesses with a good reputation," Kulhavi said. "Hermann is the best chef in the state. I think there is tremendous potential for profitability here."
As a condition of the sale, Kulhavi joked that he demanded they close the deal by having a bowl of Suhs's famous Morel Cream Soup.
During his time as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, Kulhavi often would meet with clients in Cadillac and over the years, developed a number of close friendships here.
That connection was part of the reason Kulhavi invested with Blackmer in the former Sands Resort — now the Lake Cadillac Resort — and it's also one of the reasons he decided to buy Hermann's.
"I want to enhance the city of Cadillac," Kulhavi said. "Anything we can do to bring more business to the city."
"I'm really excited about it," said Blackmer, who has a number of plans to improve the business while at the same time preserving its core appeal.
The name of the establishment will remain "Hermann's" and Suhs will be staying on for a time as a consultant. In addition, Kulhavi said they'll be retaining all the staff that currently work for Suhs.
Blackmer and Kulhavi also purchased all of Suhs's recipes and will be keeping those items on the menu. Blackmer said they also will be adding a few more items from the up-scale Dockside Inn restaurant, which is part of the Lake Cadillac Resort.
Eventually, Blackmer said he'd like to advertise Hermann's on the televisions in the resort's hotel rooms, where people will be able to order takeout from the restaurant and have it delivered right to their door.
He said they'd also like to purchase a small limousine or bus to be used as a shuttle between the resort and Hermann's.
"That way, people who stay at the resort will also have the option of enjoying downtown Cadillac," Blackmer said.
As far as renovations go, Blackmer said he plans to give all the buildings a facelift but he'll be careful to keep the European aesthetic intact, particularly in the hotel rooms.
"Those are authentic European hotel rooms," Kulhavi said. "If you advertise them a little more, they'll be booked every night."
Perhaps the biggest change that people will notice about Hermann's under its new ownership is the removal of the wine bar, which Blackmer plans to turn into a pub. To effect this change, Blackmer said they'll be relocating the bar that's currently in the restaurant to the wine room.
Suhs said his role moving forward will be to help with the transition, including ensuring that key personnel remain in place under new ownership.
In recent years, Suhs entered negotiations to sell Hermann's to a couple other prospective buyers but these deals fell through for one reason or another.
"It didn't feel right with them," Suhs said. "But I feel very comfortable with Mike and John because I can tell they want to invest in Cadillac and in the community. We (he and his wife, Mardi) feel very positive we found the right buyers who will be keeping the name and traditions of Hermann's. The great service and dedication to excellence will continue."
