Cadillac Leadership Program class nearing $25K fundraising goal to improve Kysor field

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Leadership Program class is well on its way to achieving its fundraising goal to pay for various improvements to Kysor fields.
All it needs now is one final push from the community to put those efforts over the top.
Leadership program co-chair Dan Firnbach said the class has raised 70-80% of its $25,000 goal and hope to be done collecting money by the end of the month.
The Cadillac Leadership Program is a nine-month program dedicated to the development of leadership skills through education, awareness and relationship building. It is administered by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
The program’s curriculum can be broken down into two categories: classroom and community service.
In the classroom, participants engage in eight full-day sessions designed to showcase many areas of the community and provide opportunities to meet current community leaders. Through these sessions, Cadillac Leadership participants gain knowledge of trends, challenges and issues facing the greater Cadillac area, with the ultimate goal of becoming future leaders who anticipate change and act decisively.
Additionally, each year the class chooses and completes a community service project.
Several submissions and ideas were discussed and considered this year, and according to the CACC website, with the continued concerns over COVID-19, the class felt that an outdoor project would be a plus.
Under the coaching leadership of Eric Stuart and Chad Phillips, the Viking Softball Association, a youth girl’s league, has found a home at the Kysor Fields. However, improvements are desperately needed in order to continue playing on these fields.
“Our class decision was to partner with the VSA so that they can reach their ‘Field of Dreams’ goal,” reads the project description on the CACC website.
All money raised by the class will go toward helping the VSA meet the following goals: resurfacing the ball fields; adding batting cages and a water bottle fill station; repairing the concessions stand and adding commercial refrigerators; adding bleachers; and repairing the parking lot.
Firnbach said improvements to the field likely will be made at the end of the current VSA season, with the project completed sometime in the fall.
To raise the remaining money to complete the project, Firnbach said class members have been going door-to-door in the downtown business district asking for support. He said they’re also welcoming donations from the community.
Electronic donations can be made via PayPal using the “Donate” button at the top of the Cadillac Leadership Program webpage, cadillac.org/kysorfields.
Cash and in-kind donations can be mailed to or dropped of at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 222 N Lake St. Additionally, you can call (810) 358-1097 and a class member will be happy to pick up any donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.