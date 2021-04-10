CADILLAC — COVID-19 has shut down the library through the weekend.
Tracy Logan, director of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, said the Cadillac location would be closed Saturday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 13 due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 among the library staff.
"During this time, the library will be thoroughly cleaned and exposed staff will be quarantined," Logan said. "While the Cadillac Library is temporarily closed for cleaning, please feel free to visit our other branches in Manton, Mesick, and Buckley. Stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you soon!"
In Cadillac, the library's dropbox is open for returns and due dates have been adjusted.
If you rely in the library for internet services, you can access WiFi from the library's parking lot between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, e-books and other e-resources are still available through UpNorth Digital and Hoopla via the library website at www.cadillaclibrary.org.
If you need assistance with these services, you can contact library staff via email at text@cadillaclibrary.org or via text at 231-577-9393.
