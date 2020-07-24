CADILLAC — It might not seem obvious at first glance but the Cadillac Wexford Public Library recently completed a major facility upgrade that visitors no doubt will appreciate for years to come.
During the months the library has been closed due to Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, crews were able to install a brand new heating and cooling system.
Library Director Tracy Logan said the project cost came in at around $115,000, which is $9,000 under budget thanks to "a lengthy and thorough process of gathering bids and meeting with engineers."
"Maintaining public trust and acting in good faith through fiscal responsibility is a priority for the Cadillac Library," Logan said.
Replacing the heating and cooling system was a major endeavor that included uninstalling the current unit and all its connections.
Before the upgrade was complete, Logan said temperatures varied depending on what room one was in. Now, temperatures are consistent across the entire facility.
While some of the funds to pay for the project came from the library's fund balance, Logan said they also were able to shave about $50,000 from last year's operating budget in order to reduce the amount they had to take from reserves. This savings helped a lot, Logan said, but taking from operating expenses is something they can do only sparingly, as it also takes away from services they're able to offer to patrons.
With the heating and AC project now complete, Logan and the library Board of Directors now are turning to another major project for 2021 — renovation of the facility's aging roof.
Logan said they likely will be putting the project out to bids in the next couple weeks and hope to begin work sometime in the spring.
Depending on the options they choose for the new roof, it is expected to cost between $130,000 and $220,000.
Logan said the building currently housing the library is more than 50 years old, and critical maintenance and updates are necessary to ensure the facility is able to continue serving Wexford County residents at its highest level.
"The continued patronage and support of community members is one of the reasons these essential projects are able to be undertaken and successfully completed," Logan said.
Another recent improvement at the library is the purchase of new furniture — a project spearheaded by the Cadillac Leadership Class.
“When you have 80,000 people go through the doors in a year ... that furniture gets so much more use on a daily basis," said Kate DeKam, leadership director for the Chamber. “(The class) felt helping the library had the most wide-ranging impact on the community."
Logan said the furniture has been purchased but due to shipping disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they're still waiting for it to arrive.
The library currently is in stage four of reopening, which means they're open to visitors but have kept their meeting rooms closed to the public and have canceled face-to-face services such as children’s' storytime.
