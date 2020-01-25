CADILLAC — This weekend, the mission will be to locate baby yetis that were smuggled from Antarctica into the U.S. by a rogue scientist. In February, the mission will be to locate hearts sought after by bloodthirsty zombies.
No, this isn't a video game ... it's Nerf Wars at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
On select Fridays and Saturdays between now and May 15, the library will invite kids to participate in Nerf Wars, which teen services coordinator Emily Thompson said has become by the most popular event they host.
"I have to cap it at 25 kids at a time," Thompson said. "Any more than that and it starts to get a little crazy."
The game is held at the library after normal business hours and the lights are turned off. Two of the kids — who will be playing as yetis, zombies or other bad guys — will hide and when the game begins, they will try to convert as many of the other kids to their side as possible. To make it fair, these kids can only move as fast as they can walk. The other kids will use their nerf guns to defend themselves while searching for items such as baby yetis and hearts. To aid them in their search, Thompson said they will be equipped with flashlights.
The Nerf Wars will be held both Friday and Saturday, with grades 4-6 and 7-12 playing on different nights.
Thompson said she and library director Tracy Logan-Walker developed the Nerf Wars several years ago. While at its core, Nerf Wars is about having fun at the library, Thompson said she is constantly evolving the program to add more strategy and interest.
"You have to work as a group in order to win," Thompson said. "But it's also about just coming and being a kid for two hours."
Thompson said she uses the Nerf Wars as a way to introduce kids to other programs offered at the library. She estimated around 90% of the kids who regularly participate in library programs were introduced through Nerf Wars.
There is no cost to attend and kids can bring their own nerf guns and ammunition; if they don't have any, the library has some gear they can borrow.
Due to its popularity, sign up before the event is required. To sign up for a future Nerf Wars event, call (231) 775-6541 and ask for Miss Emily.
