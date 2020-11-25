CADILLAC — Staff at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library hope to get a few housekeeping projects completed while their doors are closed amid the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the library switched over to curbside service and by-appointment computer use.
Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker said in three weeks (corresponding with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order pausing certain indoor activities throughout the state), they'll re-evaluate their situation and make a determination at that time whether or not to open once again to the general public.
Logan-Walker said their circulation numbers have remained steady throughout the year, although with a notable difference from a typical year: fewer numbers of people are visiting the library in person, although the ones that do are checking out larger numbers of books at a time.
In the spring, Logan-Walker said they offered curbside services for a brief period following the total lockdown on all activities, so what they're doing right now isn't completely new to them.
During the three weeks their doors are closed to the general public, Logan-Walker said they plan to add book shelves to the fiction room and the teen room. Five bays for large-print books (for visually impaired readers) will be set up in the fiction room and five bays will be set up in the teen room.
She said the shelves came from a donation of furniture made by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. Other pieces from this donation have been set up in the library, although due to social distancing requirements, they're unable to put everything out at this time. Three of the pieces they've been able to set up are endcap display shelves.
"We use them to create themed displays and interest patrons in great books they might not otherwise grab," Logan-Walker said.
Also during the closure, Logan-Walker said they'll be improving their obituary and cemetery records archive and making it easier for patrons to search for names.
For the next three weeks, the library will continue offering its virtual programs; Wexford County residents may apply for a library card through the library website; craft kits will remain available via curbside; book drops will remain open; printouts will be available through curbside pickup by emailing the documents to text@cadillaclibrary.org; library staff will be available to assist with technology and reference questions via phone, text, or email during open hours; e-books, e-audiobooks and other online materials will continue to be available through Up North Digital and Hoopla; wifi access will continue to be available in the parking lot in Cadillac, Manton and Mesick; and MelCat service will continue.
Hours for the Cadillac location are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hours for Manton are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hours for Mesick are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Logan-Walker said those who are accustomed to browsing the library for new books are encouraged to call them and ask for referals during the time their doors are closed.
"If you're not sure what you want, we'll help you out," Logan-Walker said.
