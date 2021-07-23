Cadillac lifts boil water notice after test results show no bacteria

CADILLAC — Less than two days after the City of Cadillac issued a boil water notice, it was lifted.
On Wednesday, July 21, the city’s utility department issued a boil water notice after a water main broke on Sixth Avenue. The Cadillac Utilities Department worked to fix the break and ensure drinking water was safe. When it was determined there could be contamination due to the break a boil water notice was enacted.
On Friday, the bacterial testing results were negative and the city’s water was deemed safe to drink. As a result of those testing results coming back negative, the boil water notice was removed immediately and is no longer necessary.
Friday morning Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin said some customers possibly still saw a brown tinge in their water once the boil water notice was lifted, but the water is still safe.
“When a water system isn’t used for a while and you start it back up, there can be a brown tinge. You just need to let it run and it will clear up,” he said. “Even with the brown tinge, the water is safe to drink. The brown tinge is iron deposits that formed in the pipe and the main break riled that up. “
Dietlin also said that type of sedimentation is in every water system and similar circumstances would impact other systems too. If a Cadillac customer does have the discolored water, Dietlin stressed they should use cold water to flush it out and not hot. If the hot water is used, it could take longer to clear out because it will get into the hot water tank.
On Thursday, Ice Mountain Water lent a helping hand by donating 20 pallets of bottled water. Dietlin said the company sent more than 1,480 cases of water and the city distributed about 800 of those cases. The remaining cases will be donated, with the blessing of Ice Mountain, to local food panties and shelters, according to Dietlin.
The break occurred in an old cast-iron water main around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly after that, the city issued a boil-water notice for the entire city, as bacteria may have entered the water system.
What caused the break was undetermined, but it’s possibly due to deterioration over time, or even something as simple as a rock rubbing against the pipe for many years and eventually creating a fracture.
