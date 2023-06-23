Cadillac Lions Club medallion hunt coming up July 1 through July 7

CADILLAC — A little detective work could make you $300 richer.
Starting on July 1, the Cadillac Lions Club will begin its annual Medallion Hunt, which invites participants to seek out a special medallion hidden somewhere in the city.
Participants will be given clues as to the medallion's whereabouts over the course of several days, with the hunt ending on July 7. The first clue being given out at 8 a.m. during the 107.9 CDY morning show.
Clues also will be posted no later than 11 a.m. each day at multiple locations until found. Clues will not be given over the phone, fax, email, Facebook or on any form of social media. You must come into one of the clue stops if you miss hearing the clue on the radio.
The following places will post clues: G and D Pizza and Party Store, Primos BBQ, Big Boy Restaurant, Michigan Coffee Co., and Bob Evan’s Restaurant.
Clues will be based on the medallion hiding location. The medallion will be within the city limits of Cadillac, although it will not be hidden at the grounds of the cemeteries, jail, court house, airport, or fire station.
The medallion will be hidden on public “city” property, which includes the 17-foot easement normally from the centerline in the road up to the sidewalk. The medallion could be hidden in plain sight or concealed in a container. It may be found on, under, up, down, or behind but not buried.
Here are the rules to this year's hunt:
• You must have a free eTicket to play and be eligible to collect. eTickets are available on the event page, at www.eventbrite.com. Please take one for each person out searching.
• If you haven't already, organizers ask that you "like/follow" the Facebook page and share the event to be considered registered.
• To collect the prize, you must call the phone number found on the back of medallion between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and then turn the medallion in.
• Please take a selfie with the medallion when and where found and text it to that same number.
• Must be 18 years or older to win.
• No Cadillac Lions Member can take part in the hunt or claim the prize.
• Organizers ask that you refrain from posting\sharing the daily clues on social media. Doing so could result in your being disqualified from winning the contest.
Those with questions can send a message through the event Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/CadillacLionsMedallionHunt.
