CADILLAC — For months, patrons of Jimmy John’s — and then Papa John’s pizzeria — have been parking next to the old G and D building when they arrive at the Cadillac Lofts to pick up their food.
It was convenient while it lasted but in the next few days, that parking lot may no longer be available for use.
Abbey Wilson, director of marketing for Michigan Community Capital, told the Cadillac News that they expect to begin demolition of the old G and D building “early next week.”
This will mark the beginning of the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts development, which is expected to culminate in the construction of a second L-shaped building at the site.
The first phase, which included the demolition of the old Olson’s grocery store and Emmington Insurance building, removal of the clocktower and construction of the first four-story building, started in early 2019 and was finished by summer of 2020.
Since its completion, the top three floors of the first building have been filled with occupants (no rooms were available as of Wednesday, with a minimum 60-day wait for the next available vacancy), and two businesses have moved into the bottom floor.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented recently that they were “eagerly anticipating” the demolition of the old G and D building.
Peccia said the legislative process of approving the Cadillac Lofts is finalized and Michigan Community Capital have all the approvals needed to proceed with the second phase.
“We’re just waiting for MCC’s draft timeline,” Peccia said. “The future looks bright.”
As the second phase gets underway, Peccia said they’ll be working with MCC to incentivize the project in order to help with the financing process.
According to previous Cadillac News reporting on the $9.2 million first phase, funding for the Lofts came from a variety of sources, including a bank loan obtained by MCC and state dollars. Local dollars came from a brownfield tax capture mechanism.
While it remains to be seen exactly how the second phase will be financed, the city’s proposed Capital Improvement Program for 2022-2023 already budgets $400,000 in public infrastructure improvements around the south end of the block.
Peccia said this work will be similar to what they did on the north end when the first building was constructed, including upgrades to streets, parking, sidewalks and lighting.
With the old G and D building likely to come down soon, Peccia commented that the city is excited about the future of G and D’s new location at the former Weidner Ford Lincoln Mercury building a few blocks north.
Recently, the Cadillac City Council recommended the state approve the restaurant’s application for a Community Development Liquor License. Peccia said it was his understanding that G and D was looking at having restaurant type service and potential event space in their facility.
A block north of G and D, another new development is just getting started.
Lee Richards and his wife, Elizabeth Schnettner, own and plan to transform the former Speed’s Automotive building and adjacent property into a mixed use residential/commercial business and parking lot, respectively. This redevelopment plan, which Richards estimated will cost around $3 million to complete, was approved by the Cadillac City Council in December.
Their plan is to build 14 apartments within the existing structure, which would make up about 9,000 square feet. With the remaining 5,000 square feet of the bottom floor, they plan to develop a commercial space for a restaurant.
In getting the Speed’s Uptown Lofts project off the ground, Richards has been working with city officials and state agencies to obtain financial assistance through tax incentives, grants and other funding mechanisms.
Richards told the Cadillac News that he’s still negotiating with the state on the project’s financing; he said they won’t be able to break ground until this process is finalized.
That being said, Richards anticipates that site work should begin sometime in the next couple of months, with the project’s completion estimated about 12 months after that.
The residential aspect of the development will be comprised of market-rate apartments, fully equipped with amenities, including a washer and dryer in each unit. Monthly rental rates likely will range between $800 and $900 for single bedroom units, and between $1,000 and $1,200 for two-bedroom units.
He said he also plans to install two electric vehicle charging stations for residents to use. Eventually, he said he’d also like to install a “level three” electric vehicle charging station at the site for use by the public.
Local entrepreneur Ryan Cicchelli at the beginning of the year announced his plans to build Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine inside the commercial space of Speed’s Uptown Lofts. In addition to the Italian restaurant, Cicchelli also intends to build a cigar lounge downstairs, complete with a bar serving scotch, bourbon, whiskey, and wine.
Cicchelli commented recently that a number of community members have sent letters to the state expressing their support for the Speed’s Uptown Lofts development.
“It’s been super cool,” Cicchelli said. “Seeing that level of community support makes me even more excited about this.”
