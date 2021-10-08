CADILLAC — A four-story mixed-use development in downtown Cadillac that has been the talk of the town for some time now recently hit the world stage.
Two Michigan Economic Development-supported projects focused on bringing new opportunities for economic growth and local vitality have been recognized by the International Economic Development Council at this year’s IEDC 2021 annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Cadillac Lofts project in downtown Cadillac was recognized with a gold award in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category and the BLOCK600 project in downtown Lansing won a gold award in the Public-Private Partnerships category.
“We are proud to work with our partners in Cadillac, Lansing and throughout the state to support innovative placemaking efforts that lay the foundation for long-term economic resiliency in our communities,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. “By focusing on traditional downtown districts and revitalizing public spaces, we are helping to establish vibrant, unique places where people want to live, work, visit, and play.”
According to an MEDC press release issued Thursday, IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.
“The Cadillac Lofts project in downtown Cadillac included the renovation of an abandoned grocery store and two single-story buildings into commercial space and much-needed rental housing,” the MEDC press release states. “The city of Cadillac was awarded a $1.5 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund for the first phase of the project, which has added residents to downtown Cadillac on a year-round basis, positively impacting existing retailers, restaurants, and other local businesses.”
“MCC is focused on addressing multiple bottom lines in every project we take on,” said Eric Hanna, president and CEO of Michigan Community Capital, developer of the project. “We are thrilled to partner with the MEDC to create projects like Cadillac Lofts, that will change the trajectory of the city of Cadillac well beyond this project and for years to come.”
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the IEDC’s award was “great news” that highlighted the Cadillac Lofts as an example of collaboration and creativity between a number of different organizations, both private and public.
“This type of development doesn’t happen without all those layers working together,” Peccia said. “This is a testament to all the very hard work that occurred. Many congratulations to everyone involved.”
The MEDC press release mentions that as a result of this project, the city currently has three new redevelopment projects that are being pursued given the renewed confidence and resurgence in Cadillac’s downtown real-estate market.
Peccia confirmed that there are three projects in the beginning stages of redevelopment as mixed use businesses similar to the Cadillac Lofts. One is the former Speeds Automotive building at 423 N. Mitchell St., which currently is undergoing redevelopment analysis.
Peccia said the other two projects show promise but it was too early to reveal anything more about them at this time.
Due to high demand, phase two of the Cadillac Lofts will begin vertical construction on a second building in 2022 with site work beginning this year, according to the MEDC.
Funding for the Lofts has come from a variety of sources, including a bank loan obtained by Michigan Community Capital and state dollars. Local dollars are coming from a tax capture mechanism called a brownfield.
In the initial funding plan for the first phase of the project, the state agreed to cover $346,465 and the city agreed to cover $493,890, with the remaining costs of the project expected to be covered by a Community Development Block Grant award.
As a result of the city’s population no longer being considered at least 51% low/moderate income, however, the project no longer qualified for the Block Grant award.
In order to be deemed a low-to-moderate income community once again, the city had to hire a certified institution to conduct a survey of the community.
The survey couldn’t be done last year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result the city council had to approve a brownfield plan to pay for $913,067 in infrastructure improvements around the block.
Through the brownfield plan, taxes collected on the property above its original taxable rate (before the Lofts was built) are used solely to pay for project costs over the next 21 years.
In February, council agreed to hire Lake Superior State University to conduct the income study and after the results came back this summer, the city was deemed once again to be considered low-to-moderate income.
Peccia said with the city once again in the low-to-moderate income category, they may be eligible for grant funding to help them cover some costs associated with the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts project, which entails demolition of the G and D building and construction of another L-shaped building on the south end of the block.
“We will be looking to utilize that program to help fund infrastructure work and any other costs that are eligible,” Peccia said.
Peccia said the second building will be nearly identical to the first, with residential units on the upper three floors and commercial space on the bottom floor.
Currently, the bottom floor of the first building is being used by a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, with a Papa John’s pizzeria in the works next to it. Peccia said it’s his understanding that the upper three floors of the Lofts have been more-or-less filled with tenants since they opened last year.
The extent of infrastructure work on the second phase of the project will be similar to the first phase, Peccia said, including updating streetscape, sidewalk and lighting features on Chapin Street and adding parking spaces along the block.
The costs associated with the second phase, however, might be higher than the first due to material supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in the construction industry brought on by the COVID pandemic.
