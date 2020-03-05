CADILLAC — Over the next six years, Cadillac could invest as much as $14 million for water infrastructure.
Most of that is expected to go toward the city’s new $8-10 million wellfield, which is part of the city’s strategy to protect its water supply.
The new wellfield will not be funded by a US Department of Agriculture and Rural Development loan.
“Our rates are too low,‘ explained Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin.
The average city water customer pays about $18 a month for water in Cadillac.
“They said, ’Nope, we can’t fund you,’‘ Dietlin recalled.
If Cadillac raised its water rates to $26 a month on average, then the city might qualify for help—but at that point, the city wouldn’t need it.
“Eight dollars times 4,000 accounts times 12 months ... I’d probably pay cash,‘ Dietlin said.
The wellfield will probably be funded by a 20-year loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund instead of a 40-year USDA loan. A rate increase for customers is also possible.
The news about the rejected USDA loan application came as city leaders began the process of reviewing the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.
The annual procedure helps the city to budget for big-ticket items like million-dollar fire trucks or major road repairs. The city updates the CIP document annually, and it does change from year-to-year.
For example, in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, there are some changes to which roads will see improvements, based on funding availability and worsening conditions.
The six-year CIP covers $23.6 million in proposed spending; about $2.6 million will go toward improving major and local streets (the city is planning to issue some bonds over the next three years).
But more than half of the CIP is dedicated to water and sewer improvements, about $14.6 million. In addition to the wellfield projects, improvements at the wastewater treatment plant will use up much of the planned investment in the city’s water infrastructure.
“That building is pretty old. They take great care of it. But it’s time to do some remodeling on it,‘ said Finance Director Owen Roberts, citing the need for a new roof, siding and other building improvements for the wastewater treatment plant.
But in addition to cleaning water before dumping it back into the environment — a public health necessity — Cadillac’s wastewater treatment plant is also a revenue earner for the city, bringing in $90,000-$100,000 annually in fees for lab testing. Other municipalities and private home owners outside of town pay the city’s lab to test their water.
That’s the justification for spending $150,000 on a new mass spectrometer that’s sensitive enough to pick up on the state’s stricter limits for metal in water. Though the city recently purchased a similar device, upgrading to a newer one will allow the city to continue bringing in testing revenue.
Another big investment at the wastewater treatment plant, slated for 2022, is a gasholding system that should save the city money and be more environmentally friendly.
The wastewater treatment plant currently produces methane as part of the process of cleaning water. Some of that methane is used to heat equipment at the plant. The rest is burned off. However, a gasholding system is what it sounds like: a system that will hold that methane gas. Once designed and built, the approximately $600,000 system could be used to heat the whole facility or produce energy to run equipment.
