CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man recently accepted a plea in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court related to a single embezzlement charge of tens of thousands of dollars from a local car dealership.
Steven Michael Garrod entered a guilty plea to an added count of attempted embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 from Betten Baker in Haring Township for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 24, 2020, and Oct. 14, 2022.
He originally was charged earlier this year with one count of embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 from the car dealership for cashing checks made payable to him in the amount of $68,070.66. As part of the plea, the original charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
When Garrod is sentenced, he faces up to 7.5 years in prison and fines as high as $14,500.
The prosecutor acknowledged the receipt of a cashier’s check for $45,000 for restitution in this matter, but a restitution amount won’t be set until sentencing, according to court records. The bond in this case was continued and Garrod is awaiting sentencing.
