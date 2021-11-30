CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing after he accepted a plea related to his part in a criminal sexual conduct case in 28th Circuit Court.
Jessie Martin pleaded no contest to third-degree CSC and fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on May 22. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also will be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC will be dismissed at sentencing as well as a habitual offender fourth offense notice. There also was a sentencing agreement that will put a cap on the minimum end of the sentencing guideline at a maximum of six years. Martin also will have to register as a sex offender.
Martin faces up to 22.5 years in prison at sentencing on the third-degree CSC and three years in prison and/or $750 in fines on the other CSC offense. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Martin is on parole from a previous conviction and any sentence given in this case will have to be served after he serves the sentence for his parole violation.
A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked and Martin is awaiting sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.