CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man who was scheduled to stand trial this week in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court instead accepted a plea the day before his trial was to begin.
Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald pleaded guilty as charged to third-degree police officer fleeing and possession of Suboxone/Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 19 in Cadillac. He also could be sentenced as a habitual offender fourth offense.
As part of the plea, there is a sentencing agreement to have a 12-month cap for incarceration and if he pleads guilty to a possession of methamphetamine second of subsequent offense in a case currently in 84th District Court, there is a sentencing agreement for a 12-month cap for that, too.
Fitzgerald’s $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked and he should be sentenced sometime with the next month.
