LAKE CITY — A 45-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing in Missaukee County's 28th Circuit Court after he recently accepted a plea related to two criminal sexual conduct charges
Nathan Gary Christensen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree CSC, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, in Caldwell Township. The victims, in this case, were both minor children under the age of 5.
As part of the plea, five counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, three additional counts of first-degree CSC, multiple variables, and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. In addition to the dismissal of those charges and the habitual offender notice, there was an agreement for the sentence, in this case, to run concurrent to a federal court conviction
In April, he had several charges involving CSC and possession of child sexually abusive material dismissed but soon after had new charges filed against him. Those new charges are the offenses he recently accepted the plea for.
Christensen originally faced two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, five counts of first-degree CSC, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, three counts of second-degree CSC, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, and one count each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and child sexually abusive activity for his connection with incidents occurring during the same timeframe in Caldwell Township.
The dismissal was part of a settlement agreement where Christensen will be allowed to serve a prison sentence in Federal prison for Child Sexually Abusive Material-related offenses from a separate case and a plea was taken in Federal Court, court records indicate.
Those court records also stated that to effectuate the plea agreement in the federal case, the parties stipulated to dismiss the Missaukee County case without prejudice. The prosecution was to then refile charges, at which time, Christensen would plead guilty or no contest to two counts of first-degree CSC with the understanding that his sentence in the Missaukee County file would run concurrent to the federal case. The plea also resolves all known matters with law enforcement.
Christensen's bond was revoked and the matter will be set for sentencing. Christensen also waived his in-person sentencing and will be sentenced via Zoom sometime after Aug. 21. He is currently lodged in the Newaygo County Jail.
