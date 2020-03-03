CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man will be sentenced in April after he took a plea Friday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in criminal sexual conduct and child abuse offenses.
James Ratcliffe III pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC, second-degree CSC and third-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 19, 2012-Feb. 19, 2018 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of first-degree CSC person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older and first-degree CSC, relationship, will be dismissed at sentencing.
He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing and mandatory registration as a sex offender.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the victim lived in the home and the abuse spanned several years. He commended the victim for coming forward and said it took great strength for them to come forward.
He said cases like this one can be difficult for many reasons. The victims often struggle with coming forward or could have mixed feelings toward the offender because they may like or even love them because they are good to them most of the time, Elmore said.
The victim also could be too young when the abuse occurs with no means of reporting or they might struggle to comprehend what is happening, he said.
“Its cycle is similar to that of domestic violence. Plus, adult offenders also groom child victims in order to desensitize them,‘ Elmore said. “We reached a pretrial agreement with the approval of the victim.‘
A $500 bond was remanded or revoked by the court and Ratcliffe is awaiting sentencing.
