REED CITY — A 43-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in 49th Circuit Court for his connection with a case involving criminal sexual conduct.
Michael Clifford Sundburg pleaded no contest to one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with incidents occurring in LeRoy Township during 2012. As part of the plea, charges of second-degree CSC, person under 13, and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
There also is an agreement between both sides to place a cap on Sundburg’s jail sentence at 60 days and his tether is to be removed immediately.
Sentencing was scheduled for March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.