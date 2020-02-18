REED CITY — A 43-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in 49th Circuit Court for his connection with a case involving criminal sexual conduct.

Michael Clifford Sundburg pleaded no contest to one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with incidents occurring in LeRoy Township during 2012. As part of the plea, charges of second-degree CSC, person under 13, and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.

There also is an agreement between both sides to place a cap on Sundburg’s jail sentence at 60 days and his tether is to be removed immediately.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 20.

Cadillac News

