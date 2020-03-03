CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man pleaded guilty to charges Friday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court stemming from two separate cases.
Matthew Anthony Ranes pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to dismiss a habitual offender fourth offense notice at sentencing.
He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines on the methamphetamine-related offense and up to two years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines on the drug house offense.
Ranes also pleaded guilty to one count of harboring felons for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of that plea, the prosecutor’s office has again agreed to dismiss a habitual offender fourth offense notice at sentencing.
He faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Ranes’ co-defendant, Jennifer Sanborn, was already convicted and sentenced to prison for her part in the Jan. 5 incident. On that day, Elmore said troopers from the Michigan State Police were attempting to arrest Sanborn on warrants at Ranes’ home in Cherry Grove Township. Troopers were assisted by detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team.
Elmore said it took several hours before Sanborn started to give herself up. Troopers entered the home, however, when Sanborn attempted to tamper with evidence. Ranes was found hiding inside in a closet under a staircase, according to Elmore.
“Ranes admitted to knowing that Sanborn was wanted on warrants. Inside the home, detectives located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for its use,‘ Elmore said. “Meth is everywhere in Wexford. It is the reigning king of the drug epidemic in our hometown.‘
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court in the drug-related case while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded in the other case. Ranes is awaiting sentencing.
