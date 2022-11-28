CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea related to multiple drug offenses during his recent appearance in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Michael Lee Mercer entered a guilty plea to charges of possession of Hydrocodone less than 25 grams and an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses will be dismissed at sentencing.
The bond was changed by the court to 10% of $10,000 with the condition of no illegal controlled substances and must be subject to random testing through Community Corrections. Mercer is awaiting sentencing, which should occur within the next several weeks.
At 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac for an equipment violation, according to a release by police. The driver, later identified as Mercer, did not have a valid driver’s license and was issued a citation for driving with no license. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, police said troopers found a bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe, scale and unused clear plastic baggies. Mercer was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.