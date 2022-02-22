CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a sex-related crime last summer.
Andrew Nicholas-Scott Titus pleaded no contest to one count of gross indecency between a male and female, committing and/or procuring for his connection with an incident on June 5 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a sexually delinquent person notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which could have enhanced his maximum sentence to a possible life sentence. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed when he is sentenced.
Titus faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines when he is sentenced in the next several weeks.
When Titus was originally charged in October, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the charge stemmed from an interaction Titus had with a woman using the trail system behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Wiggins said at the time, Titus asked the woman for assistance in doing a sexual act. Wiggins said the woman said no and then Titus proceeded to follow the woman as she returned to her vehicle.
Titus’ bond was changed to a $1,000 cash or surety bond, but all conditions that were associated with it remained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.