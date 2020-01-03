Cadillac man accepts plea for multiple meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related offenses Monday in 28th Circuit Court.
Chantry Steven Linseman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Cadillac. He faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines and fees when he is sentenced likely sometime in January.
As part of the plea, a charge of possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense and the second or subsequent offense notice attached to the methamphetamine-related offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office also agreed to a sentence for Linseman at the bottom of the sentencing guidelines.
On Oct. 14 Traverse Narcotics Team detectives received information about Linseman's activities, according to a TNT press release. The investigation led detectives from TNT and Michigan State Police troopers to perform a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, troopers confirmed Linseman had methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected LSD, and prescription medications in his possession and intended to deliver/sell the drugs.
Linseman also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Haring Township. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees when he is sentenced.
As part of the plea, a count of delivery of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said on Oct. 7 TNT detectives and an undercover informant conducted a controlled buy of 3.9 grams of methamphetamine in the parking lot of business from Linseman. An arrest was made at the scene, Elmore said.
On Oct. 14, TNT observed Linseman's vehicle at the Economy Inn and watched him leave the motel. With assistance from the Michigan State Police, Elmore said a traffic stop was conducted in downtown Cadillac.
Once pulled over, Linseman attempted to lie about his name. A search of the vehicle, however, produced nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine contained in several baggies, which was one of the largest busts in his three-year tenure as Wexford County prosecutor, Elmore said.
"To put this into context, an individual hit is about a fifth of a gram. Thus, this was a bust of nearly 150 hits of meth," he said. "He was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth."
Both $200,000 cash or surety bonds associated with each case were revoked or remanded.
