CADILLAC — A 62-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a criminal sexual conduct case that spanned nearly nine years.
James Henderson Ratcliffe Jr. pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Dec. 12, 2010-Nov. 6, 2019, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree CSC and a habitual offender fourth offense notice both will be dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agreed to a sentencing cap of one year in jail.
The court remanded or revoked a $50,000 cash or surety bond, and Ratcliffe Jr. is awaiting sentencing, which should occur within the next month.
