CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court related to his connection with a criminal sexual conduct offense.
Jason William Witt accepted a no contest plea to fourth-degree CSC, victim 13 to 15, for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of March 12, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2021, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, relationship, will be dismissed at sentencing.
When Witt is sentenced in the next few weeks, he faces up to two years and/or $500 in fines.
Bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.