CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned and accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a December drunken driving incident that injured a father and three sons.
Matthew Robert Peer was arraigned and accepted a no contest plea to three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Dec. 7 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Peer faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines when he is sentenced, which should happen within the next few weeks. Peer’s bond also was remanded or revoked.
Peer also was sentenced on multiple probation violations stemming from previous drug-related convictions and one other case.
He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 211 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 238 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Buprenorphine.
Peer also received a sentence of 365 days in jail with 238 days credit for a guilty plea to another probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He finally was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 39 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted furnishing contraband, Buprenorphine, to prisoners. As part of the contraband conviction, Peer was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and all sentences are to be served concurrently.
Around 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 7, David Norton and three of his teenage sons, Virgil, Xavier and Dorrien, were in a Toyota 4 Runner on South Mackinaw Trail near East 32 Road when a Honda Civic driven by Peer crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.
All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reported in December that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
In January, David Norton told the Cadillac News Virgil, who was on life support for eight days following the incident, his two other sons and himself were all back home. He said his other two sons weren’t as seriously injured in the crash as Virgil.
Although Virgil had made great strides in his recovery, David Norton previously said due to the amount of damage done to his brain in the crash, “parts of him will never be the same.” He has a hard time focusing, gets overwhelmed around a lot of people and becomes frustrated doing things that used to be easy for him.
The December crash occurred about a mile north of the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection in Haring Township. Law enforcement, ambulances and fire trucks from several departments responded to the scene of the crash to provide aid to the Nortons and Peer.
