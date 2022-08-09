LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing after he accepted a plea in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court admitting he used a computer to commit a crime.
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on April 1, 2020, in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and intentional dissemination of sexually explicit visual material will be dismissed at sentencing.
When he is sentenced in the next several weeks, Simmons faces up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued.
In October 2020, a parent contacted the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and told troopers his adult son may have sent inappropriate photos to a minor, according to a press release from the MSP.
A lengthy investigation followed, which included interviews, search warrants and electronic equipment analysis by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, police said. Eventually, police said a warrant was authorized by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 24.
Simmons turned himself in on March 2 and was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his March arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
