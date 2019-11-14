Cadillac man accepts plea for possession of a loaded firearm

CADILLAC — The 34-year-old Cadillac man local police were looking for in July accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Randy Lee Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, a Hi-Point CF 380 pistol in a 1996 Ford F-250, for his connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, altering identification marks on a firearm, failure to report a crash, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
He faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,500 in fines at sentencing, which likely will occur in December. Smith originally faced up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The search for Smith started after troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to a crash on Paluster Street near Whaley Street in Cadillac at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19. Upon arriving, they found a crashed pickup truck, according to a press release.
Police said there were no occupants in the truck but while searching the vehicle they found a loaded pistol concealed inside.
The truck was towed from the scene and was further processed at the MSP post. An investigation into the incident continued through the weekend and revealed evidence that Smith had been the driver of the vehicle and had the pistol, police said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said allegations against Smith from July started in Lake County, then Missaukee County and finally Wexford County after police linked the truck to Smith. Elmore said Smith had been seen in Wexford County with his co-defendant Cody Haner of White Cloud, who was found in Wexford County the following day (July 20).
The investigation in Wexford County allowed for his office to be the first to issue a felony complaint against Smith and obtain a warrant for his arrest, according to Elmore. Smith was arrested on July 24 by troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team in Grand Rapids at a pool hall.
Smith was believed to be potentially dangerous, according to a July 23 press release by the Michigan State Police. Smith was arrested without incident and was immediately returned to Wexford County.
“Our ability to apprehend him aided in the other cases, the most serious of which are in Lake County and involve an alleged shooting. Missaukee County already resolved their case,‘ Elmore said. “We were able to resolve ours, therefore, freeing him up to face the more serious allegations against him and Haner in Lake County. This is a sign of cooperation between various police agencies and prosecutors.‘
Both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County earlier this year on charges including assault with intent to murder, accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fourth-degree fleeing police and felony firearms.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500,000 cash or surety bond in Wexford County was revoked and Smith is awaiting sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.