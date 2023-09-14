CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Cadillac man recently accepted a plea related to charges he faced connected to a home invasion where he stole a vehicle and fled police while under the influence of drugs.
Brian Adam Pringle accepted a no contest plea in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court to charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, third-degree police fleeing, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and an added count of attempted third-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on June 22 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree home invasion will be dismissed at sentencing. The parties also agreed to restitution in the amount of $22,360.68 to Auto Owners Insurance Company.
In a release by the Cadillac Police Department at the time of the incident, it stated officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chestnut Street near North Lake Street for traveling at a high rate of speed at 1:26 a.m. on June 22. Police also said the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude officers.
Officers pursued the vehicle through Cadillac, Clam Lake Township and Haring Township until police said the driver of the vehicle lost control on Wheeler Street near East River Street and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the press release.
Through investigation, police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Pringle, broke into a North Boulevard residence where he obtained vehicle keys before stealing a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
