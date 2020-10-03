CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with an assault/criminal sexual conduct offense.
Timothy Scott Davis pleaded no contest to assault with intent to commit second-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on Dec. 21 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
The original charge Davis faced was one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 with defendant 17 or older for his connection with the December 2019 incident, which will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to have a year jail cap for sentencing.
He first charged in 84th District Court on Feb. 20.
The court continued a $25,000 cash or surety bond, and Davis should be sentenced within the next month.
