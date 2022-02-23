CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man recently pleaded guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court to multiple charges related to child pornography.
Aaron Charles Beals pleaded guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with incidents occurring on March 11 in Cadillac. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines on the possession charge and seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines on the computer-related offense when he is sentenced.
As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the possession-related offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which should occur sometime in the next several weeks.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court, while Beals awaits sentencing.
