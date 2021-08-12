CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man pleaded guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for a single offense related to the possession of child sexually abusive material.
Jacob Alan Brew pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child sexually abusive material for his connection with an incident on March 11, 2019 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, Brew will have charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement also is in place for Brew to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
He also will not have to register under the Sex Offender Registry while under HYTA.
He faces a potential maximum penalty of two years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines when he is sentenced within the next month.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
